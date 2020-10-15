T.Y. Hilton: I’ve got to find a way because my team needs me

T.Y. Hilton had seven catches for 138 yards in a 28-27 victory over the Giants on Dec. 23, 2018. That was his last 100-yard game.

Hilton has gone 16 games without a 100-yard game.

His six catches for 69 yards last week stands as the most yards he has gained in five games this season. Hilton still doesn’t have a touchdown in 2020, giving him a 10-game scoreless streak.

“My team needs me,” Hilton said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Looks for me to make explosive plays, and I haven’t been doing that lately. I’ve just got to find a way.”

Hilton still leads the Colts with 19 catches for 231 yards. He has five catches of 16 yards or more with a long of 28.

He also has drawn seven flags in coverage this season, earning 71 yards in penalty yardage.

“It’s not frustrating for me,” Hilton said. “I’m getting flags, getting explosives. I can’t do anything when the guy’s holding me but just draw the flag. We’ve just got to keep at it, stay with it and know it’s going to turn.”

