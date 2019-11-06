T.Y. Hilton unlikely to play Sunday

The Colts don’t know if Jacoby Brissett or Brian Hoyer will be their starting quarterback against the Dolphins this Sunday, but either quarterback should be prepared to play without the team’s top wide receiver.

T.Y. Hilton missed last Sunday’s game against the Steelers with a calf injury and the team’s pessimistic about his chances of returning to action this week. Head coach Frank Reich said Hilton won’t practice Wednesday and that he’s unlikely to play against Miami.

“I don’t ever want to count him out until we absolutely have to,” Reich said, via Mike Wells of ESPN.com.

Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell led the Colts in receiving with Hilton out of the lineup last weekend. Campbell fractured his hand in the game, however, and that has the Colts looking awfully thin at wideout for this week.