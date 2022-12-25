T.Y. Hilton: I can still play, and if you don’t think I can, then that’s on you

Anyone could have signed T.Y. Hilton. He had been a free agent the entire season until the Cowboys signed him Dec. 12.

Christmas Eve marked his first game action since Jan. 9 when he made two catches for 39 yards in his final game with the Colts.

His first catch for the Cowboys came in the fourth quarter with Dallas trailing by seven points and facing a third-and-30 after back-to-back sacks of Dak Prescott. Hilton ran by the defense before Josiah Scott tackled him after a 52-yard gain.

“I told y’all all week if you just go stand there and try to get in my face then you’re crazy, I’m gonna run past you and that’s exactly what happened,” Hilton said. “I can still play. If you don’t think I can play, then that’s on you. I can still get open. I don’t have to be fast. I can be slow. I can still get open. But I’m still fast. Double [CeeDee Lamb] and leave me, whatever you choose, you’re in trouble.”

The Cowboys scored the tying touchdown four plays later and ended up winning 40-34, scoring the final 13 points of the game.

“It was awesome, and it sparked us, so if I’m able to do that, the sky is the limit for us,” Hilton said.

It was Hilton’s only catch of the day, but one more catch than their offseason receiver signing, James Washington, has had in two games this season. Washington was a healthy scratch Saturday.

Hilton’s reception has bolstered the team’s feelings about its receiving corps, and owner Jerry Jones indicated that their pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. is finished for this season.

Hilton said he is in football shape now and ready for more.

“Just because my age says I’m 33, it doesn’t mean I can’t still run, and I put it on tape today so I look forward to getting better,” Hilton said. “I’m ready if they want me to play 40 or 50 plays, I can do it. So it’s up to them. I’ll be ready no matter what.”

