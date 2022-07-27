Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said on Tuesday that the team had no discussions about signing Julio Jones and any thoughts in that direction became moot later in the day when Jones agreed to sign with the Buccaneers.

That doesn’t mean the door is shut on the Colts signing a veteran wideout, however. Longtime Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton remains a free agent and Ballard suggested that a return to Indianapolis could be in the cards.

“We’re still having those discussions,” Ballard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We’ve got time with whoever we add, whether it’s T.Y. or someone else, and T.Y. is still in the mix.”

Hilton caught 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the Colts last season. While they contemplate Hilton’s return, the Colts stayed active by announcing the signings of wide receivers Isaiah Ford and John Hurst on Tuesday.

T.Y. Hilton “still in the mix” for Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk