T.Y. Hilton sets up Cowboys tying TD with 53-yard catch on 3rd-and-30

Dak Prescott had been sacked twice in a row to set up the unenviable third-and-30 for the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys quarterback did what anyone would do … throw a deep ball to a receiver who had zero receptions for Dallas in his career.

However, that receiver was the stellar former Colt T.Y. Hilton and the managed to corral the throw that went for 53 yards.

The Christmas Eve prayer set up a pass to CeeDee Lamb that was good for 7 yards and a score.

After Brett Maher’s PAT, the Eagles and Cowboys were tied at 34 as the fourth quarter dwindled.

