T.Y. Hilton says “this team is good” with or without Andrew Luck

The Colts bandwagon has a lighter load these days, many having jumped off after Andrew Luck‘s surprise retirement. (Raises hand.)

The Colts, though, showed their belief in Jacoby Brissett by signing him to a contract extension this week.

And the players still like their chances, even without Luck.

“This is the best team I’ve ever been a part of,” receiver T.Y. Hilton said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “We take nothing away from [Luck], but this team is good.”

Hilton entered the NFL in the same draft as Luck in 2012. He has played on two division winners and two other playoff teams, reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2014.

“I’ve been on good teams; I’ve been on not so good teams,” Hilton said. “But this team, especially, we have pretty much everything you need to have on the field.”

Now, it’s a matter of backing up the words with wins.