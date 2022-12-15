T.Y. Hilton says he’s healthy and ready to play, and the Cowboys are the right situation for him

Newly arrived Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton says he’s ready to go after almost a year away from football.

Hilton, who played for the Colts last year but was out of football entirely until signing with the Cowboys this week, says he is healthy and ready to contribute immediately.

“I felt good toward the end of the [2021] season and I felt good going into the offseason,” Hilton said, via the Dallas Morning News. “That’s the only reason I decided to play. I’m healthy, my body feels really good, so that’s all I was looking forward to.”

Hilton said he was glad to miss most of the season because it gave him quality time with his family, but he knew he’d want to play if the right offer came along late in the season.

“I told my agent if I get the right call, the right situation, I’m interested. I feel like this is the right situation,” Hilton said.

The Cowboys have indicated that Hilton could be ready to play as soon as Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

