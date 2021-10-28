Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton did not participate in practice at all last week and missed the game against the 49ers with his quadriceps injury. He returned to limited work Thursday.

“I feel good,” Hilton said before practice, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve got some more things to do. I’ll test it out today. We’ll see.”

Colts coach Frank Reich has expressed optimism about Hilton’s availability after the receiver was close to playing last week.

“I want to make sure I’m good, because I don’t want to put my team in a bad position,” Hilton said. “I don’t want to put myself in a bad position. I’ve just got to trust my body, listen to it and see what happens.”

He missed the first five games while working his way back from neck surgery. In his only game, a Week 6 victory over the Texans, Hilton caught four passes for 80 yards.

Cornerback BoPete Keyes (hamstring) remained out of practice.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), running back Nyheim Hines (ribs), offensive tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), running back Jonathan Taylor (ribs), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) all had full practices.

T.Y. Hilton returns to a limited practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk