Receiver T.Y. Hilton spent a week on the free agent market, shopping for a new home. Hilton, though, is ending up back where he started.

The Colts are signing Hilton to a one-year deal worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hilton, 31, tweeted shortly after news broke of his return: “One thing i kno about this city. Is that they love me. And i love them. I listen to all the songs. I read all the tweets. I will cherish this forever. It’s only right i finish what i started. #TYISHOME”

It was the first time for Hilton to hit the open market in his career.

In 15 games in 2020, Hilton caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns. He has five 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé — the last of which was in 2018 when he caught 76 passes for 1,270 yards with six scores.

Hilton is third on the franchise list in receiving yards with 9,360, behind Marvin Harrison (14,580) and Reggie Wayne (14,345).

The Colts drafted Hilton in the third round in 2012.

T.Y. Hilton returning to Colts on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk