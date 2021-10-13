T.Y. Hilton returning to Colts practice

The Colts will be getting an offensive piece back on the practice field as they try for their second win of the season this week.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will practice for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in early September. Hilton had surgery to repair a neck injury that he suffered in August.

Hilton has been eligible to return to practice the last two weeks, but Colts head coach Frank Reich said he wasn’t quite ready for that step. Now that he is, Reich said on Wednesday, via Zak Keefer of the TheAthletic.com, that he thinks Hilton will provide “an emotional boost” for the team.

The Colts can add Hilton to the active roster ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Texans or at any other point in the next three weeks. If Hilton is not on the 53-man roster by that point, he’ll have to remain on injured reserve all season.

Linebacker Jordan Glasgow has also been designated to return from injured reserve in Indianapolis.

