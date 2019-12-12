T.Y. Hilton to return to the practice field today

In case you were wondering about T.Y. Hilton‘s value to the Colts, their 1-9 record in games without him since he joined the team should say enough.

So when he said yesterday he intended to play again this year, it meant something.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, the veteran wideout is going to return to the practice field today.

He’s only played once in the last six games because of a calf injury, and the Colts have slouched to the mathematical fringes of playoff possibility at 6-7. But he insisted he was going to play as much as possible, saying yesterday: “I would never quit on my team. I signed up for 16 games. Some guys may shut it down and call it quits. I don’t do that.”

“When I saw what he said, it made me smile,” Colts coach Frank Reich said Thursday.

It should make plenty of other people smile, beginning with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has been dealing without a full deck most of the year.