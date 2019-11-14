T.Y. Hilton remains sidelined by calf injury

The Colts are on track to have quarterback Jacoby Brissett back in action against the Jaguars this weekend, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to have his top wideout alongside him in the offense.

T.Y. Hilton didn’t practice the last two weeks before sitting out of two straight Colts losses and he has not practiced yet this week either. While head coach Frank Reich said Hilton is day-to-day, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be on the field Sunday after so much missed time.

Parris Campbell remains out with a hand injury and Devin Funchess is unlikely to be activated this week after returning to practice for the first time since Week One. Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson and Ashton Dulin are on hand at wide receiver.

It also looks like the team will have tight end Jack Doyle. He practiced on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.