T.Y. Hilton out of practice for Colts

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was “doing fine” on Monday after hurting his quad in last Sunday’s win over the Texans, but he wasn’t on the practice field on Wednesday.

Hilton did not participate in the team’s first on-field work of the week. That may be precautionary in order to ensure that he’s feeling well enough to play against the 49ers on Sunday night.

Seven other Colts players were also out of practice. Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle, knee) is the most notable player of that group, but he’s been out of practice on Wednesdays without missing games this season.

Defensive ends Tyquan Lewis (elbow), Kwity Paye (hamstring), and Kemoko Turay (groin) were all out on Wednesday. Right tackle Braden Smith (foot, thumb), running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) rounded out the group of players who sat out the session.

