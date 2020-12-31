T.Y. Hilton on possible final game with Colts: Whatever happens, happens

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers said on Wednesday that he’s thought about the possibility that this Sunday could be his final NFL game.

His teammate T.Y. Hilton isn’t having those thoughts, but there’s a chance Sunday’s game could be the wide receiver’s last one with the Colts. He’s out of contract and said earlier this month that there haven’t been any talks about a new one, so failing to make the playoffs will push him toward an uncertain offseason.

On Thursday, Hilton said he’s not giving that any thought at the moment.

“Just go out there and play my game. Whatever happens, happens,” Hilton said, via George Bremer of the Anderson Herald Bulletin.

Hilton only had 29 catches for 327 yards through nine games, but he has 24 catches for 408 yards and his only four touchdowns of the season in the last five games. Hilton is fourth in team history in catches, third in receiving yards, and fifth in receiving touchdowns as he wraps up his ninth season with the Colts.

