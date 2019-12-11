T.Y. Hilton plans on playing again this year, refusing to “quit” on his team

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton has played only once in the past six games. A nagging calf injury has limited him to 25 offensive snaps and three catches for 18 yards since being injured in a Week Eight win over the Broncos.

He may or may not play again this week, but Hilton plans on playing again this season.

Hilton was adamant Wednesday that injured reserve was “never in question” and won’t be an option despite the team’s slim playoff hopes.

“I would never quit on my team,” Hilton said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “I signed up for 16 games. Some guys may shut it down and call it quits. I don’t do that.”

The Colts re-signed receiver Dontrelle Inman earlier this week, with a season-long rash of injuries at the position. In addition to Hilton’s nagging calf issue, Devin Funchess, Chester Rogers, Parris Campbell all are on injured reserve.

“It’s crazy,” Inman said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “You walk into the training room, and it’s like, ‘Is this our new meeting room?’ 1, 2, 3, 4. . . .”