T.Y. Hilton is not worried about his future

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton missed only four games his first seven seasons. He missed six this season with what he revealed Monday turned into a torn calf muscle.

“When I came back and tried to practice, it made it worse,” Hilton said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It was very tough.”

Hilton said he returned to 100 percent in Week 15, and he looked more like himself Sunday with three catches for 72 yards.

The four-time Pro Bowler is headed into the final year of a five-year, $66.5 million extension he signed in 2015. He is scheduled to count $14.54 million against the salary cap in 2020.

The Colts could seek to extend the deal during the offseason.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” Hilton said. “I’m just going to go rest, heal up and come back ready to work. That’s between my agent and Chris [Ballard, Colts General Manager]. If we get something done, we get something done.”

Hilton had a career-low 45 catches for a career-low 501 yards and five touchdowns this season. His 11.1 yards per catch also was a career low.