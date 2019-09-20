T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack questionable for Colts

A pair of key offensive players are questionable to be in the lineup for the Colts against the Falcons this Sunday.

The team released its final injury report of the week and it shows that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack were both listed as questionable.

Hilton was limited in practice all week by a quad injury. He’s frequently been on injury reports for one reason or another in recent years, but has only missed four games since entering the NFL.

Mack didn’t practice the first two days of the week and returned for a limited practice on Friday. Mack has a calf injury.

Another running back, Jonathan Williams, is also listed as questionable due to a rib injury. Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins are the healthy members of the backfield.

As noted earlier, linebacker Darius Leonard has been ruled out due to a concussion.