T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack don’t practice Wednesday

The Colts’ Week Five opponents got a key wide receiver back in the practice mix when Tyreek Hill took the field on Wednesday.

Indianapolis didn’t have the same positive development with their star wideout. T.Y. Hilton didn’t play in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders after injuring his quad in Week Two, but head coach Frank Reich said at a press conference that the wideout is progressing.

Hilton had company on the sideline Wednesday. Running back Marlon Mack sat out with the ankle injury he picked up against Oakland.

There was better injury news on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Darius Leonard has missed the last two games due to a concussion, but he was back on the field Wednesday and was not wearing the red jersey denoting he was limited to non-contact work.