T.Y. Hilton: I’m a free agent, so if you want me, come get me

T.Y. Hilton was drafted by the Colts in the third round in 2012. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver has signed three contracts with the team during his 10 seasons in Indianapolis.

But Hilton, 32, is a free agent with an uncertain future.

He has not played every game in a season since 2017, which was his last Pro Bowl season. Hilton last had a 1,000-yard season in 2018.

In the past three seasons, Hilton has played a total of 35 games and totaled 124 catches for 1,594 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hilton said on NFL Network on Monday that he wants to play football and is open to returning to the Colts or playing elsewhere.

“Would I love to finish my career there? Absolutely,” Hilton said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “I’m a free agent. If you want me, come get me.”

Hilton ranks 98th on PFT’s top-100 rankings.

