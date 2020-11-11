Receiver T.Y. Hilton called himself “very close” to returning. The Colts’ estimated practice report backs that up.

He was a full participant again Tuesday as he works his way back from a groin injury.

“I did some good things last week. Did some great things today,” Hilton said Tuesday, “so it’s up to the coaches and the doctors.”

He played only 28 snaps against the Lions in Week 8 and has only three catches for 20 yards over the past three games. For the season, Hilton has made 22 catches for 251 yards and no touchdowns.

The Colts scored only 10 points in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

“It’s tough,” Hilton said. “We know how teams play us when I ain’t out there. They play you completely different than when I’m out there. So my presence alone speaks for itself. I’ve just got to find a way to get back out on the field and change the game.”

Tight end Jack Doyle (concussion) and linebacker Matthew Adams (not injury related) were listed as non-participants in Tuesday’s estimated report.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was limited after being listed as a non-participant Monday, so he is moving in the right direction as Thursday’s game approaches.

T.Y. Hilton listed as a full participant again Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk