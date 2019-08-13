T.Y. Hilton isn’t a fan of joint practices

T.Y. Hilton and Aaron Rodgers have something in common.

The Packers quarterback said after the team practiced with the Texans last week that he is not a proponent of working with other teams during training camp. The Colts are doing the same with the Browns this week and Hilton shares Rodgers’ opinion of sharing the field with the opposition.

“I’m not a fan of joint practices,” Hilton said, via FOX59.com.

Hilton acknowledges there’s a lot of “excitement” at the sessions, but his quarrel with joint practices is that “every time you see them there’s fights breaking out.”

Colts head coach Frank Reich said that he and Browns counterpart Freddie Kitchens have addressed the need to avoid fights, but Hilton’s desire to avoid any upset may be related to how camp has played out thus far. Hilton said he thinks he’s having the best camp of his career as last year’s ankle injury healed and allowed him “to get back healthy, train how I want to train” heading into the summer.