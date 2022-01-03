T.Y. Hilton: We haven’t done well in Jacksonville, so we better find a way

The Colts didn’t take care of business at home in Week 17, so they’ll need to do it on the road in Week 18 in order to ensure themselves of a spot in the playoffs.

Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Raiders leaves the Colts in need of a win in Jacksonville next Sunday. On a superficial level, there are more daunting tasks than beating a 2-14 Jaguars team coming off a humiliating loss to the Patriots but wide receiver T.Y. Hilton‘s message to his team wasn’t that everything is rosy.

The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014 and Hilton made that history the focal point of his thoughts after Sunday’s loss.

“We don’t play good down there,” Hilton said, via the team’s website. “So better find a way, or we’re going to be out.”

The Colts will be heavy favorites despite their history with the Jaguars and a steady dose of reminders about what can happen on any given Sunday should be part of the program in Indianapolis over the next few days.

