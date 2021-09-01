Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is headed for the injured reserve list.

That word came from Colts General Manager Chris Ballard on Wednesday and it didn’t come as a great surprise since we already knew that Hilton is set to miss multiple weeks with a neck injury. Ballard did have some new information to share about Hilton’s condition, however.

Ballard said that Hilton had a surgical procedure to address the injury. According to multiple reporters, Ballard said it was a minimally invasive procedure that has already brought Hilton some relief. As a result, the team expects to have him back sooner rather than later but Hilton must miss at least three games while he’s on injured reserve.

Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Dez Patmon, and Mike Strachan are also on the active roster at wide receiver. Zach Pascal is on the COVID-19 reserve list and the Colts will have to make a roster move to activate him, so that could be when Hilton moves to IR.

T.Y. Hilton had surgery, will go on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk