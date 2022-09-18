T.Y. Hilton gets ‘Thank You’ banner outside Lucas Oil Stadium

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver and current free agent T.Y. Hilton was honored with a banner outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

There hasn’t been much noise about Hilton, who remains unsigned as the season has gotten underway. The Colts have said they will keep the door open in case of a potential return, but the message on the banner tells a different narrative.

The banner outside of Lucas Oil Stadium reads “Thank you for the memories!”

What this means isn’t at all clear. There haven’t been reports of Hilton retiring or moving on to a different team. He did mention that he would contemplate retirement this offseason—just as former tight end Jack Doyle.

Both Hilton and Doyle were the longest-tenured players on the Colts roster during the 2021 season. Doyle, despite having one season left on his contract, announced his retirement this offseason.

The meaning of the banner doesn’t come without full speculation on our part given the lack of information. Maybe an announcement will be made soon, but it appears The Ghost’s days with the Colts are over.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire