Haason Reddick is going home to boost the Philadelphia Eagles’ pass rush. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Reddick and the Eagles have agreed to terms on a $45 million, three-year contract that includes $30 million guaranteed with a maximum value of $49.5 million. Reddick, who played at Temple and grew up in Camden, New Jersey, had 11 sacks for Carolina last year.