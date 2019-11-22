T.Y. Hilton, Eric Ebron, Will Fuller, Tashaun Gipson all active tonight

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton has owned the Texans in the 15 games he has played against them. So his presence tonight is a big boost for the Colts.

Hilton, who missed the past three games with a calf injury, officially is active.

The team had listed him as questionable.

Hilton has 82 receptions for 1,519 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career against Houston, and the Colts are 10-5 in those games.

Indianapolis also will have tight end Eric Ebron, who was questionable with an ankle injury.

The Colts’ inactives are running back Marlon Mack (hand), cornerback Shakial Taylor (ankle), receiver Parris Campbell, defensive tackle Trevon Coley, quarterback Chad Kelly, safety Khari Willis and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

The Texans won’t have cornerback Bradley Roby, who missed Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury. He was questionable. Safety Tashaun Gipson, though, will play despite his questionable designation with a back injury.

Gipson’s availability helps a depleted secondary without Roby, safety Mike Adams (concussion), safety Justin Reid (concussion) and cornerback Lonnie Johnson (ankle).

The Texans will have receiver Will Fuller, who was questionable with a hamstring injury that kept him out last week.

Houston’s other inactives are receiver Keke Coutee, inside linebacker Tyrell Adams and offensive tackle Chris Clark.