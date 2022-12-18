T.Y. Hilton debut on hold as Cowboys, Jaguars inactives for Week 15 announced

After suffering a torn hamstring back in August, eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is making his 2022 debut against the Jaguars in Week 15. The addition comes on the heels of a season-ending injury for right tackle Terence Steele, causing Dallas to toy with shifts on the offensive line.

Alongside Smith’s addition to the offense, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will not make his Cowboys debut the week he was signed. The former Colt spent the week preparing and learning the offense to make his appearance possible, but it’ll have to wait a week. Hilton joined the roster a week after wide receiver James Washington made his debut.

The first overall pick will miss the contest after a strip-sack against the Titans in Week 14. Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker suffered an ankle injury and didn’t practice during the week, so Jacksonville is being conservative with their young star. Here’s the full list of inactives for Cowboys-Jaguars where Dallas is able to clinch playoffs with a win.

WR T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates after a touchdown Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

TE Jake Ferguson

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 24: Jake Ferguson #87 of the Dallas Cowboys jumps over Jason Pinnock #27 of the New York Giants during the second half at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

S Markquese Bell

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (41) warms up prior the the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jalen Tolbert

Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) in the pocket in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jabril Cox

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox (48) defends during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Remaining Cowboys inactives

CB Trayvon Mullen

Jaguars DE Travon Walker

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Jaguars inactives

WR Kendric Pryor

S Tyree Gillespie

CB Montaric Brown

LB De’Shaan Dixon

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire