T.Y. Hilton on Dak Prescott: We got his back no matter what
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on quarterback Dak Prescott, We got his back no matter what.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. Jaguars take over AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
The New York Giants have a clear path to the playoffs and several not-so-clear paths to the playoffs. Here's how they can clinch in Week 17.
The Patriots somehow control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race after the Dolphins' late collapse against the Packers on Christmas Day.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Russell Wilson in Denver is one of the worst fails in NFL history.
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC playoff standings.
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
After just one year on campus, former four-star quarterback and Indiana native, Brady Allen, has entered the Transfer
After Denver's brutal 51-14 loss, linebacker Randy Gregory exchanged punches with Rams guard Oday Aboushi as the teams were walking off the field.
Brock Purdy showed a token of appreciation toward Trey Lance as the rookie transitioned into the starting quarterback role with the 49ers.
Robert Saleh said Friday that "thinking playoffs is farfetched." But after a lot of help from around the NFL on Christmas weekend, New York's playoff hopes are still very much alive.
The No. 4 Buckeyes will travel to Atlanta, Georgia for a Peach Bowl date with No. 1 Georgia at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.