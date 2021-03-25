T.Y. Hilton chose Colts despite bigger offer from other team

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the team through the 2021 season but it appears he had another suitor willing to pay him more than Indy did.

The Colts gave Hilton a one-year deal worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed. It isn’t clear how much more the other team paid—or who that other team is—but Hilton decided to stay with the only team he’s ever played for despite lower money.

I'm told there was another suitor offering MORE money to T.Y. Hilton, but he walked away from it to stay in Indy. That team was NOT the Chiefs, per source. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 24, 2021

With a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Colts are hoping that Hilton can provide a safety blanket of sorts for the 28-year-old. Hilton still has the ability to be a strong WR2 in the offense even if his game has slightly changed from that of being a deep threat.

With Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr. leading the way in the wide receiver room, the Colts have a solid wideout group to help Wentz get settled. That said, they are likely to add another young wide receiver in the draft.

Hilton is just 640 receiving yards away from 10,000 career receiving yards. He would be the 50th wide receiver to reach that mark and the third wide receiver in Colts history to do so.

It isn’t clear what is waiting for Hilton after the 2021 season but the Ghost will be back for at least one more go-round in the horsehoe.

