T.Y. Hilton chose Colts despite bigger offer from other team

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the team through the 2021 season but it appears he had another suitor willing to pay him more than Indy did.

The Colts gave Hilton a one-year deal worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed. It isn’t clear how much more the other team paid—or who that other team is—but Hilton decided to stay with the only team he’s ever played for despite lower money.

With a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Colts are hoping that Hilton can provide a safety blanket of sorts for the 28-year-old. Hilton still has the ability to be a strong WR2 in the offense even if his game has slightly changed from that of being a deep threat.

With Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr. leading the way in the wide receiver room, the Colts have a solid wideout group to help Wentz get settled. That said, they are likely to add another young wide receiver in the draft.

Hilton is just 640 receiving yards away from 10,000 career receiving yards. He would be the 50th wide receiver to reach that mark and the third wide receiver in Colts history to do so.

It isn’t clear what is waiting for Hilton after the 2021 season but the Ghost will be back for at least one more go-round in the horsehoe.

Colts officially sign OT Sam Tevi

Report: Colts looking to sign OT Julie'n Davenport

Contract details for T.Y. Hilton's one-year deal with Colts

  • Colts bring back Pro Bowl receiver Hilton on 1-year deal

    T.Y. Hilton tested the free-agent market and came to the same conclusion he made last summer — he wanted to stay in Indianapolis. For Hilton, it marks the end of a foray he never really intended to take. Team owner Jim Irsay also confirmed the deal on Twitter.

  • T.Y. Hilton returning to Colts on one-year deal

    Receiver T.Y. Hilton spent a week on the free agent market, shopping for a new home. Hilton, though, is ending up back where he started. The Colts are signing Hilton to a one-year deal worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Hilton, 31, tweeted shortly after news broke of his [more]

  • Grading T.Y. Hilton re-signing with the Colts: B

    T.Y. Hilton is back, having reached a one-year deal to return to Indianapolis. Does the grade hang on what we see from Carson Wentz in 2021?

  • Colts to re-sign WR T.Y. Hilton to one-year deal

    Colts bring back T.Y. Hilton.

  • Report: Colts looking to sign OT Julie’n Davenport

    Indy has a lot of interest in Davenport.

  • Colts officially sign OT Sam Tevi

    Colts officially signed OT Sam Tevi.

  • Chargers attempted to re-sign OT Sam Tevi

    The Los Angeles Chargers wanted to bring back a familiar face.

