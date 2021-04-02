T.Y. Hilton: Carson Wentz has ‘some Andrew Luck traits’

Former Indianapolis Colts franchise quarterback Andrew Luck is long gone and has no inkling of returning, but recently re-signed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton sees some similar traits in Carson Wentz.

The new quarterback was announced by the team on March 17 when the new league year began, and he had been hoping the Colts would re-sign Hilton. They eventually did, bringing the Ghost back on a one-year deal.

Hilton, who met with the media Thursday, sees some similar traits in Wentz as he did with Luck.

“He has some Andrew Luck traits. He can get out of the pocket, make the incredible throws,” Hilton said. “He’s a special talent, especially when he’s standing up in the pocket, delivering throws. To be able to avoid guys and make plays with his legs or with his arms, he’s a special talent.”

The Colts aren’t banking on Wentz giving them the same performances that Luck did but they are hoping they can get him back to being a top-12 quarterback in the league. A lot of work has to be done with Wentz both physically and mentally in the pocket, but the Colts feel they have the right staff and system in place to do so.

Hilton re-signing will be big for Wentz. The 31-year-old’s game will provide a reliable target for Wentz, especially if they get Hilton back to working in the slot more.

Hilton also told the media that Wentz has been wanting Hilton to re-sign ever since the new quarterback arrived on the scene.

“We’ve been talking since we got him here. He just wants to play football with me,” Hilton said. “We are just constantly texting and he was just always there throughout the free agency, ‘I hope we can get you here man. I want you to stay here. I want to be able to throw passes to you,’ and just constantly us wanting to get together and just play. I look forward to it and it should be fun.”

We’ll see if Wentz and Hilton can have strong chemistry from the jump, but if they can have half as much chemistry as Hilton and Luck did, there will be a solid connection in Indy.

