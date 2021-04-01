T.Y. Hilton had strong chemistry with retired Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. The two were a part of the same 2012 draft class, and their performances helped lead Indianapolis to four playoff appearances over the QB’s career.

But as Hilton returns to the team that drafted him on a one-year deal for 2021, he’s now preparing to play with another new quarterback in Carson Wentz. And apparently Hilton sees a little bit of his former QB in Indianapolis’ newest passer.

“He has some Andrew Luck traits,” Hilton said Thursday, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “He can get out of the pocket and make plays. …. A special talent.”

Hilton added that he and Wentz had been in contact since the trade went down in February and that Wentz told him, “I want you to be here. I want to throw passes to you.”

Wentz may have displayed those traits as recently as 2019, but part of the reason why Wentz was sacked so many times in 2020 was because he held onto the ball for too long to try to make plays that weren’t there. Wentz was brought down a league-leading 50 times in 12 games in 2020. Houston’s Deshaun Watson was second on the list with 49 sacks in 16 games.

Still, if Hilton and Wentz can develop the kind of connection Hilton had with Luck, then the Colts will likely be thrilled with the results of the blockbuster trade.

T.Y. Hilton: Carson Wentz has some “Andrew Luck traits” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk