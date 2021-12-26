T.Y. Hilton: Carson Wentz showed he can make all the plays

Colts head coach Frank Reich said last week that there will be games when quarterback Carson Wentz will have to be a star in order for the team to win and he didn’t have to wait long for one of those games to appear.

The Colts held a two-point lead in the fourth quarter over the Cardinals and the absence of three starting offensive linemen meant their rushing attack wasn’t quite as potent as it’s been in other games this season, so the Colts turned to Wentz. He answered with a 20-yard completion to Michael Pittman, a 39-yard strike to T.Y. Hilton, and a 14-yard touchdown to Dezmon Patton on a third down with just under seven minutes left to play.

“Tonight, they forced us to pass it,” Hilton said, via the team’s website. “And we got a quarterback in Carson who can make all the plays. He showed that tonight. We got a ton of ways to beat you.”

The Colts got a strong performance from their defense and Jonathan Taylor still ground out 108 yards on 27 carries, so it was hardly a one-man show. Wentz’s performance still stood out and, as Hilton noted, it makes the Colts look even deeper heading into the postseason.

