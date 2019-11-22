T.Y. Hilton blames himself for Colts loss

The fact he was playing at all was a bit of a surprise.

The fact he struggled was shocking.

While Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned after a three-game absence from a calf injury, he clearly wasn’t the version of himself the Colts or the Texans were used to seeing.

He had three catches for 18 yards, with no catches in the second half, and blamed himself.

“I let the team down,” Hilton said, via Mike Wells of ESPN.com. “Totally on me.”

It was so out of character because he’s generally so good there, averaging 133.5 receiving yards per game in Houston previously.

Hilton played 25 snaps, and had a pair of drops on third downs. Coach Frank Reich said the plan was to play him no more than 30 snaps as he came off the injury.

“I give him credit for wanting to be on the field,” Reich said. “We knew even if we could get him on the field for 20, 30 plays, some of it was just as a decoy so hopefully [the Texans] would roll the coverage to him or do something like that and give us a chance to run it a little bit better. So that was part of the plan.”

Thursday night, the plan didn’t work, and neither did Hilton, at least not the way he’s accustomed to.