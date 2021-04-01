Every so often, a rumor will pop up that former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck could unretire and get back to football.

But as Colts owner Jim Irsay put it back in February, Luck is “more retired now than he was a year and a half ago.”

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has also consistently stated that Luck isn’t returning, after the QB stunned the NFL world by hanging up his cleats in Aug. 2019. But during his Thursday press conference, Hilton disclosed that he leaned on Luck for advice as a free agent.

Through those conversations, Hilton recognizes Luck “is having the time of his life” in retirement.

“Probably need to stop talking to him so much. He might make me retire. He’s making me kind of jealous,” Hilton said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

Hilton is back with the Colts on a one-year deal, noting to reporters on Thursday that he took less money to remain in Indianapolis.

The receiver will turn 32 in November and said he’ll evaluate whether or not to keep playing beyond 2021 following the season.

“My decision to retire will [hinge on] whether I want to go play with my kids,” Hilton said.

T.Y. Hilton: Andrew Luck is having the time of his life in retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk