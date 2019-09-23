T.Y. Hilton “re-aggravated” quad injury on Sunday

The Colts lost a key defensive player for the near future when safety Malik Hooker tore the meniscus in his knee in Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

They’ll spend the week waiting to find out if they’ll be down a key offensive player as well. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton got the green light to play despite being listed as questionable with a quad injury on Friday. He left the game shortly before halftime and head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that the team doesn’t have a clear idea of his availability for Week Four at this point.

“He re-aggravated the quad and we’ll see how he progresses this week,” Reich said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star.

The Colts will also be waiting to see if linebacker Darius Leonard progresses through the concussion protocol after missing Sunday’s game. The Colts host the Raiders next Sunday.