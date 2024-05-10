T-Wolves take on Huskies' stiff defense; Royals get rematch with Casady

May 9—The Norman North girls soccer team will be back at Taft Stadium to compete for a state title for the fifth season in a row.

No other team has made it back to the championship game more than once during that span. Still, the Timberwolves' return wasn't a foregone conclusion.

They lost two close games during the regular season and weren't winning as dominantly as they had in years past. In 2022 and 2023, the Timberwolves' only loss came in the title game.

They won convincingly in the first two rounds by a combined score of 13-3, but fell behind early in the semifinal against Yukon.

On Saturday, the Timberwolves will run into an Edmond North team that carries the kind of resume they had over the past few years. The game kicks off at 6 p.m.

The Huskies' defense is stout, forfeiting goals to just three of their 13 opponents this season. Their lone loss came in a 5-4 defeat against Edmond Memorial.

The Timberwolves beat the Bulldogs by five goals the week before.

CCS girls compete for first state title — The Royals enter Saturday's championship game with just one loss on their record. The team that beat them is the team they will face at noon at Taft Stadium.

Casady has been on an impressive run in its first season competing in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activies Association. The Cyclones are undefeated against Class 3A competition and haven't given up a goal over the last 13 games.

The Royals suffered a 2-0 loss to Casady on April 9 and the two teams finished first and second in District 3A-2.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com