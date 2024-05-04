T-Wolves fall to Enid in elimination game

May 3—In a back-and-forth elimination game at the Piedmont Regional, a three-run fifth inning ended up being the difference-maker in Norman North's loss to Enid.

The Plainsmen opened up a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Timberwolves got a runner on base in every inning, but couldn't find a run over seven innings on Friday.

With a 4-0 loss, Norman North saw its season come to an end with a 19-17 record.

Enid's Karter Simon drove in two runs on a single in the fifth inning. Three batters later Tyson Kennedy scored the final run of the game on a single into center field.

The Plainsmen didn't draw a single walk, but finished with nine hits including two doubles. The Timberwolves had five hits at the plate with two coming from Andres Aguilar.

Aidan Azlin, Tanner Ellis and Evan Vinyard each also came away with a hit. The Timberwolves were struck out 11 times and walked three times.

Ethen Swenson took over on the mound after the Plainsmen's big inning and allowed no hits, no runs and no walks over the final 1.2 innings with two strikeouts.

Norman North beat Enid in the regional opener before falling to Piedmont in the later game on Thursday. With the win, Enid advances to face Piedmont and would need to win twice to advance to the state tournament.