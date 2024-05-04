T-Wolves cap season with comeback win over Vikings

May 3—Box Score

At White Pass

TIMBERWOLVES 6, VIKINGS 5

Mossyrock 002 300 0 — 5

MWP 000 101 4 — 6

MOS Pitching — After 6.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 K; Mitchell 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K Highlights — After 2-3, R; Fry 2-3, RBI, R; Kolb 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Isom 1-3, 2 RBI

MWP Pitching — Thompson 6 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Pelletier 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K Highlights — Thompson 3-3, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R; McKenzie 2-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI

The Morton-White Pass baseball team trailed by five through three and a half innings against Mossyrock on Friday, but the T-Wolves rattled off six unanswered runs, including four in the seventh, to complete the comeback and defeat the Vikings.

Mossyrock (8-7, 5-1 1B CVL) scored two in the third and three in the fourth to open up a 5-0 lead, and the T-Wolves (5-14, 4-14 C2BL) only slightly made a dent with one in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Two errors and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, and Keaton Thompson was hit to force a run home.

Race McKenzie cleared the bases on the next at-bat, drilling a walk-off, bases-clearing double to complete the rally.

McKenzie and Thompson both ripped two doubles, and McKenzie finished with four runs batted in. Thompson also pitched the first six innings of the game, giving up nine hits and five earned runs while walking one and striking out eight.

Mason Atter pitched well for Mossyrock, as just one of the six runs he allowed was charged as an earned run. He went six and a third, giving up six hits while striking out seven.

Hunter Isom and Easton Kolb both drove in two, and Shaun Fray collected two hits and drove in another.

The win caps a 5-14 season for Morton-White Pass.

The Vikings set to begin postseason play next Monday, when they'll host Lake Quinault in a loser-out 1B District 4 semifinal.