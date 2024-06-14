‘You can’t have a week off’: Former Texas QB Colt McCoy on SEC move

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When quarterback Colt McCoy was entering his senior year at Texas in 2009, the Longhorns were legitimate national title contenders and had Texas A&M on their schedule. Not until this upcoming 2024 season have both of those things been true in the same season.

As Texas football gets set for their first season in the Southeastern Conference this fall, the Longhorns do so with renewed rivalries against Texas A&M and Arkansas. Excitement and expectations are high for the Longhorns coming off a trip to the College Football Playoff in 2023.

On Friday, at the first day of his annual performance camp in Austin, McCoy spoke with local media about Texas, his possible playing future and more. Here are some highlights.

SEC schedule

“I’m so excited. The games I would circle on the calendar are Arkansas, Oklahoma [and Texas] A&M. Those are the games. The Red River Rivalry is the best game on the planet. There’s nothing like it. I’ve been a part of it…But to bring back some of these [Texas] A&M, Arkansas – Southwest Conference games – that’s awesome. I think SEC nailed it by putting us with those teams.”

Texas QB Room

McCoy met up with Texas football earlier in the week and took a picture with Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. He spoke about the quarterback room as a whole.

“Good vibes, they seemed to be in good spirits. Those guys are doing great. Two really good guys, studs. Trey Owens is in there. It’s a good room. I always tell people, when you look at good football teams, if you have a good quarterback room, that trickles down. I feel like Texas has that. Quinn’s going into his third year. Veteran. And he’s got guys below him that are really talented and going to be good football players. It’s a competitive room.”

Playing career

The former Longhorn star is a free agent in the NFL after not playing last season.

“I haven’t really talked much about my situation. I never like to give excuses. I’ve been fortunate enough to play 14 years. I tore my elbow pretty bad and I’m not sure if I’m going to get over that, to be honest and that’s a tough one. But at the same time, injuries are a part of the game and I’ve certainly had my fair share. It’s almost like a hard stop. We’ll see but had many opportunities to jump back in last year week-to-week [in] a lot of places. I just physically wasn’t able to do it.”

Joining the SEC at the right time

“I think UT is in a great position to make the move to the SEC. I don’t know if in years past, we were probably ready for that. It’s going to be a ton of fun. It’s good on good. It’s best on best every week. You can’t have a week off…Everyone’s excited about Texas going to the SEC. Everyone wants a piece of us. There’s some things as a team that you’re going to have to handle moving into this conference. But I think we’re very talented. I think we’re extremely well-coached. If we can stay healthy and maintain that week-to-week attitude and prep, I think we’ll find ourselves where we want to be.”

On hosting his camp

Proceeds from the camp benefit Dell Children’s Medical Center.

“Dell Children’s and Ascension has been an awesome partner. We’ve raised thousands and thousands of dollars for the hospital which makes me very happy and privileged to be able to do this. Two of my favorite days of the year when all these kids come. We had about 200 campers sign up…I’m humbled that I’m able to do this and the kids show up. Most of these kids weren’t born when I was playing at UT.”

