‘Can’t wait’… Barcelona defender keen to start playing under Flick

The managerial change at FC Barcelona that saw Xavi Hernandez getting dismissed at the end of the last season and Hansi Flick being appointed in his place will have a multi-faceted impact on the Catalan team.

This is clear from the different playing and training styles that the two managers have adopted in their careers up to now, with Xavi focusing more on a possession-based, traditional Barcelona-style football, while Flick prefers a more fast-paced gegenpressing style.

As Mundo Deportivo has reported, one aspect in which Flick will differ from Xavi in the Barcelona training grounds has been identified by the center-back Andreas Christensen, who showed his excitement to work under the new Blaugrana head coach while talking to the media in Germany.

Regarding the German tactician, the Dane defender commented: “I only hear good things from people who have worked with him. It’s probably a bit different now. A bit of German discipline… I can’t wait for it. That said, I haven’t spoken to him yet.”

Further commenting on the process of the managerial change at the club, the defender disclosed how this entire process has been handled by Barcelona: “It may have seemed very chaotic from the outside, but the management has been quite honest and kept the players informed throughout the process.”

“Of course, it has been strange, but it hasn’t been chaotic for the team because, from the beginning, they’ve always told us what our situation is.”

As is the case with Christensen, most fans of the Catalan club will also be very excited to see their team getting into action under the new coach, who has already led one of his former teams, Bayern Munich, to a treble.