T’Vondre Sweat is the third-highest graded player in all of CFB this weekend

T’Vondre Sweat has caught the attention of football enthusiasts as he has been ranked as the third highest-graded player in all of college football for the upcoming Conference Championship games this weekend, according to PFF.

Sweat has emerged as the star player for the Texas Longhorns this season. According to the Pro Football Focus grading system, Sweat has earned an exceptional score of 91.6, which is the highest among all interior defensive linemen.

Highest graded players in Conference Championship games this weekend🏆 pic.twitter.com/fnJh2igjwl — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 30, 2023

Byron Murphy is also among the highest-graded players, with a grade of 90.1. Murphy has been just as dominant as Sweat in stopping the run game and putting pressure on the quarterback.

The senior and future NFL star has helped Texas allow just 85 rushing yards per game, and Sweat and the defense will need to continue to shine on Saturday when the Longhorns play Ollie Gordon and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 11 a.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire