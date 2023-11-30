T’Vondre Sweat leads the way as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

Texas Star defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this week.

Sweat was one of 10 Longhorns that earned a Big 12 award. The senior has been objectively the best player on defense and arguably the best player overall for Texas this season, with his elite run-stopping ability and pass rush skills.

He was also placed on the All-Big 12 First team, along with Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Kelvin Banks, Bert Auburn, Byron Murphy, and Jaylan Ford.

Every one of those players, except Banks, will be draft eligible after this season. The Texas Longhorns will be losing many key starters next year, but now isn’t the time to worry about that.

Here is every Texas Longhorns player that earned an award this week.

All-Big 12 First Team Honors

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Worthy

Worthy leads the Longhorns in reception yards throughout the season and has had an excellent bounce-back season with minimal drops.

Ja’Tavion Sanders

Ja’Tavion Sanders became the fourth Texas tight end to record 1,000 career receiving yards in the Longhorns’ win over TCU.

Kelvin Banks

Kelvin Banks started his second season in a row for Texas at left tackle and allowed just one sack during the 2023 season.

T’Vondre Sweat

Sweat was named the All-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and posted a 91.6 defensive PFF grade, the highest among all defensive linemen.

Jaylan Ford

Jaylan Ford’s return for the 2023 campaign helped the defense tremendously, posting 12 hurries, 60 tackles, and two interceptions, solidifying his All-Big 12 First team selection.

Bert Auburn

Bert Auburn has made every extra point attempt this season and posted an 83% field goal rate during the 2023 season.

Byron Murphy

The Murphy-Sweat duo will be missed by Longhorns fans for years, with Byron accumulating six sacks, 26 hurries, and a 90.1 PFF defensive grade.

All-Big 12 Second Team

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Brooks’ season was cut short, but not before rushing for a career-high 1,135 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Barron was snubbed of the All-Big 12 First Team award but still played outstanding football for his senior year, with one interception and not allowing a touchdown all season.

Adonai Mitchell led the Texas Longhorns with nine receiving touchdown in his first year on the Forty Acres.

Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell transferred from Georgia to Texas after the 2022 season and has been magnificent. Mitchell has caught nine touchdowns for 704 yards and averaging nearly 16 yards per reception.

Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Byron Murphy

Byron Murphy was a key contributor to the Texas defense with six sacks and 26 hurries, earning the second-highest PFF grade for a defensive lineman, just behind his teammate T’Vondre Sweat.

Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Anthony Hill

Anthony Hill proved to be one of the top freshmen for the Texas Longhorns with his exceptional tackling skills. He has been consistent and aggressive throughout the season, earning a 74 PFF tackling grade. There is no doubt that Hill has a bright future ahead of him as a Texas Longhorn.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire