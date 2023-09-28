T’Vondre Sweat is the highest graded interior defensive lineman per PFF

T’Vondre Sweat has been an integral piece of this stellar Texas defense. PFF has Sweat as the highest rated interior defensive lineman this season with a grade of 90.2.

Sweat doesn’t get a lot of sacks, but he disrupts the game with his pass rush and pressure. He is exceptional at defending the run, with an 88.9 run grade and 10 defensive stops, making it impossible to run at him. He has the highest run defense grade among all Power Five schools.

He also was the highest graded interior defensive lineman in the Big 12 for Week 4 with a grade of 82.7, which marks the second time this year he has achieved that.

Texas DL T'Vondre Sweat was the highest-graded interior defensive lineman in the Big 12 in Week 4. This is the second week this season that he's the highest-graded IDL in the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/uxoGrxtdWv — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 24, 2023

Expect big things from the big man, and watch out for him on Saturday when No. 3 Texas takes on No. 24 Kansas and their high-powered offense.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire