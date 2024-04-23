T’Vondre Sweat could be a late-round option for Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are in the market for more interior defensive line help. That much is known. But that likely won’t happen until the third day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Monday, we discussed Leonard Taylor (Miami) as a potential Day 3 option. But another name to keep in mind is Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year DT T’Vonde Sweat.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they explained why Sweat could end up being a big value on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Here is a quick snippet of why he is such an intriguing prospect:

On the field, Sweat is coming off an outstanding 2023 season with grades above 85.0 as a pass rusher and run defender. His 0.44 PFF Wins Above Average ranked first among all interior defensive linemen in college football last season, edging out teammate and expected first-round pick Byron Murphy II.

The biggest question surrounding Sweat isn’t his talent, but his off-field concerns. Sweat was arrested in April for a DWI and he’s been known for his party habits in college. But he is a dominant nose tackle that can free up other defenders on the defensive line.

We will see how the Raiders feel about Sweat’s off-the-field concerns, but his talent matches what Antonio Pierce wants on defense. Keep him in mind as a potential option sometime on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

