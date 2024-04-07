T’Vondre Sweat arrested by APD, faces DWI charge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas football player T’Vondre Sweat was booked into Travis County Jail on Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.

Records show Sweat, 22, was arrested by the Austin Police Department and booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. Sunday. Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor. Sweat posted a $3,000 bond and was released from custody shortly after he was booked.

T’Vondre Sweat exiting Travis County Jail with attorney after being arrested overnight and facing a DWI charge.



No comment from Sweat’s attorney.



Much more to come on @KXAN_News at 5. pic.twitter.com/8evFwv5VYN — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) April 7, 2024

Sweat walked out of the Travis County Jail with a mask and towel covering his head after posting bail Sunday. Sweat walked out with his attorney who declined to comment.

Sweat was named the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year and he won the 2023 Outland Trophy (best interior lineman in college football) after leading the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff semifinals. He’s expected to be drafted in the first two rounds in this year’s NFL Draft, held April 25-27 in Detroit.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as we learn them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.