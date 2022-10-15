He can’t be stopped: Jefferson sets career high with fifth touchdown vs BYU

KJ Jefferson has had some monster games at Arkansas. None quite as dynamite as Saturday’s against BYU.

Jefferson had nine touchdown passes in five games entering the season. Through just under three total quarters against the Cougars, he had five.

Jefferson’s five-yard pass to Matt Landers over the middle moved Arkansas’ lead to 10, 45-35, with 1:13 left in the third quarter. Landers’ catch was his third touchdown of the day and his eighth grab overall.

Through the fifth touchdown, Jefferson had gone 26 for 37 for 340 yards and the five scores. The other two were caught by Trey Knox and Rashod Dubinion, both in the second quarter.

Arkansas’ defense is forcing Jefferson’s hand, however. The Razorbacks allowed 417 yards of total offense through three quarters, including 311 and three touchdowns through the air.

