AT&T Stadium shows off grow lights for real grass at Copa America

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands of soccer fans will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this weekend to watch Copa America games.

The stadium will host three games, including the U.S. Men's National Team game against Bolivia on Sunday.

The tournament will also serve as a test ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where the stadium will host 9 games.

One of the changes at the stadium is a swap from turf to real grass.

AT&T Stadium posted a video showing rows of grow lights to help the newly-planted grass.

Ground crews have been working for weeks to prep the playing surface.

It will be tested on Friday when Peru takes on Chile.

You can watch the game on FS1.

Copa America Games at AT&T Stadium