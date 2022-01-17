AT&T Stadium causes multiple strange plays in 49ers-Cowboys playoff game

Alex Didion
·1 min read
AT&T Stadium causes multiple strange plays in 49ers-Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The unique dimensions at AT&T Stadium led to some bizarre plays during Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

First, the sun coming in through the windows appeared to affect Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson and keep him from catching a critical third-down pass from Dak Prescott late in the first half.

Then in the third quarter, Bryan Anger hit the massive scoreboard with a punt, which led to a do-over on the play for the Cowboys.

 AT&T Stadium has been open since 2009, but these issues are affecting the Cowboys in a pivotal spot.

The 49ers took a 23-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

