Türkiye and Georgia go blow for blow in stunning seven minutes 😲

After talk prior to kick off was dominated by the weather, there’s been a thunderstorm of action in Dortmund.

Türkiye went from thinking they were 2-0 up to being level at 1-1 with Georgia inside the space of seven minutes.

The Turks, who had enjoyed most of the possession and territory but struggled to breakthrough, took the lead in the 25th minute from one of the most unlikely sources – right-back Mert Müldür.

And what a goal it was! A cross was headed away by a Georgian defender but only into the path of the Fenerbahçe man, who smashed a stunning volley into the top corner.

It rivalled Nicolae Stanciu’s strike yesterday for Romania as goal of the tournament so far.

Almost as the soon as the game restarted, Kenan Yildiz thought he had made it 2-0 but he was judged to be offside when he tapped in at the back post.

Having survived a near fatal blow, Georgia went up the other end in the 32nd minute and grabbed their first-ever goal at a major tournament through Georges Mikautadze, who instinctively poked one past Türkiye keeper Mert Günok to spark wild scenes.

"What a moment for the country of Georgia!" The Euros debutants are level against Turkey!

A breathless seven minutes of action. Let’s hope there’s plenty more to come.