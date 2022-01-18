T-Rex skull provided more MNF novelty on Eli and Peyton's final ManningCast of the season

Barack Obama, Michael Jordan or Oprah Winfrey would have been good options for Eli Manning and Peyton Manning to up the ante with the guests for the 10th and final ManningCast of the show's inaugural season.

But few probably guessed a T-Rex.

It appeared to reside at the home of Dwayne “The Rock’’ Johnson, the actor who made his guest appearance during the second quarter of the alternate “Monday Night Football’’ telecast on ESPN2. The sighting took place with the Los Angeles Rams handling the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC wild-card playoff game like, well, like a T-Rex handled the bad guys in "Jurassic Park."

Eli: “Dwayne, you got a T-Rex behind you? What is that?’’

The Rock: “I got a T-Rex skull. That’s Stan. So, as a matter of fact, Stan is the most complete T-Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist, a young paleontologist. And his name was Stan, so this T-Rex head was named after him. It’s pretty cool and bad ass, isn’t it?’’

Eli: “I like it, I do.’’

The Rock was drinking out of a tequila bottle during his appearance, but he sounded sober when talking about Stan.

Quick recap: The Rock. Introducing his T-Rex skull. During "Monday Night Football."

This is how the Manning brothers have lightened up – or is it twisted? – the MNF broadcast.

Story continues

STRENGTH COACHES

The Rock, who played football at the University of Miami alongside the likes of Warren Sapp, told the Mannings that Arizona Cardinals strength coach Buddy Morris is one of his favorites. Turns out The Rock met Morris when he was visiting the University of Pittsburgh as a high school recruit.

Offered Peyton, “I do have a strength coach, but he’s embarrassed to come out. He wants to remain anonymous. ... It’s bad for business.’’

SNEAKY QUARTERBACKS

So Dwayne Johnson knows how to do more than act and pump iron. He can elicit interesting answers too.

“As QBs, can you get a sense when a QB is down-and-dirty and ready to rock-and- roll and like ready to sneak (the ball). Can you get a sense when he gets up to the line?’’ The Rock asked.

Replied Peyton. “A lot of times you can kind of tell by their body language, right Eli? A lot of times he kind of cheats his back foot a little bit to get kind of a running start. That’s kind of the giveaway.

“Tom Brady’s the best. Tom Brady audibles to the quarterback sneak. He doesn’t give any giveaway.’’

MORE EXCITEMENT AHEAD? 32 things we learned from wild-card weekend

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the actor, former pro wrestler and Miami Hurricanes football player, provided some levity on the final ManningCast of the 2021 NFL season.

READING BETWEEN THE LINES

When longtime Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald joined the Mannings in the first quarter for his guest appearance, Peyton noted two things: 1) the Rams had brought former All-Pro safety Eddie Weddle out of retirement this week after losing two of their safeties to injury, and 2) Fitzgerald was watching the Rams-Cardinals game Monday night from SoFi Stadium.

“Are you there simply because if the Cardinals lose some receivers you can go out on the field right now and play?’’ Peyton said.

Fitzgerald did not miss a beat.

“I probably couldn’t get open if you were guarding me,’’ he cracked.

"Are you there simply because if the Cardinals lose some receivers you can go out on the field right now and play?" - Peyton



"I probably couldn't get open if you were guarding me..." - Larry#ManningCast pic.twitter.com/KhW8JptwHO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2022

ELI ON ODELL

The two had their ups-and-downs when they played together for the New York Giants. And it gives Eli definite credibility when assessing what the Rams need to do to get the best out of Beckham after acquiring him during the middle of the season.

In short, no improvisation because Beckham and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford don’t have the necessary chemistry to make that work.

“You run slants and skinny posts and play action, things where he’s done it a million times,’’ Eli said.

On Monday, Beckham looked dynamic while catching four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

“I love the way they’re utilizing him in the red zone,’’ Fitzgerald said. “He’s such a threat with his lateral quickness and his ability to be able to go up and high point the football and also with catch radius. He’s got one of the best catch radiuses in the game.’’

SAGE ADVICE FROM RUSSELL WILSON

During the first quarter of the ManningCast, a hot mic caught Peyton saying, “I can’t hear (expletive).’’

He later explained that his microphone had “busted.’’ The problem resurfaced again in the fourth quarter, when Russell Wilson had joined the Mannings for a guest appearance.

“Just don’t cuss at the screen this time,’’ Wilson said, while Peyton stared at Wilson and Eli silently.

FINAL WORDS

After the brothers traded light barbs in the final minute or so, Peyton brought the ManningCast season by signing off directly to Eli.

“I’ll see you, bro.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Rock and his T-Rex skull highlight NFL playoff game ManningCast